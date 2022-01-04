fire

At least 10 dogs locked in kennel killed in southeast Houston house fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire in southeast Houston Monday left at least 10 dogs dead.

The fire happened at an animal kennel on a property in the 7700 block of Belbay Street.

Firefighters said the dogs are usually kept in the yard, but they were placed inside Monday because of the cold weather.

The dogs were inside a converted shipping container on the property, fire officials said.

Firefighters did not say how the fire started.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

