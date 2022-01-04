At least 10 dogs locked in kennel killed in southeast Houston house fire

@HoustonFire is currently on scene performing an offensive attack near the 7700 block of Belbay after receiving reports of a house on fire. No FF or civilian injuries reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 3, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire in southeast Houston Monday left at least 10 dogs dead.The fire happened at an animal kennel on a property in the 7700 block of Belbay Street.Firefighters said the dogs are usually kept in the yard, but they were placed inside Monday because of the cold weather.The dogs were inside a converted shipping container on the property, fire officials said.Firefighters did not say how the fire started.No residents or firefighters were injured.