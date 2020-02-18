2 dogs found severely emaciated on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office is calling a case of animal cruelty "infuriating, sad and unacceptable" after deputies found two emaciated dogs on Houston's south side.It happened in the 3900 block of Luca Street.In a Facebook post, deputies said one of the dogs was so emaciated, it had trouble standing."Its entire spinal structure was visible," read the post.Deputies said the dog appeared to have been eating bark off a nearby tree."Both dogs were chained in the yard without food or water," continued the post.According to the Facebook post, the dogs are in the care of the Houston SPCA. The Precinct 1 Constable's Office said they will be filing animal cruelty charges against the owner.They're asking anyone with information on this case or any other animal cruelty case to contact the Harris County Precinct 1 hotline at (832) 927-1659.