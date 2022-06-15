Houston SPCA urges owners to bring their pets inside during extreme temps after 2 dogs found dead

Heavy panting

Drooling

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Uncoordinated movements, lethargic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 are investigating two separate cases of animal cruelty after two dogs died from heat distress late Monday evening.Officials found one dog in northwest Houston and the other in southeast Houston after they were both left outside in the heat without access to water, food, or shade.One of the dog's body temperature registered over 104 degrees at the scene.SPCA urges owners to bring their pets inside during extreme temperatures. So far, the first 14 days of June have been the hottest on record for any June in Houston, according to ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog.Remember, if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them. It helps to be aware of where your pets are during the day's heat. As the sun shifts, the shade may no longer be adequate.Check on them often. Water can evaporate when it's hot outside, and pets can tip over water bowls, leaving them without proper hydration.Houston SPCA Chief Veterinarian Dr. Roberta Westbrook recommends removing the pet from the heat before offering cool, not cold, water, wiping them down with a damp towel, and contacting your veterinarian immediately."Leaving your pet outside can have devastating consequences, as we have seen with these horrific cases," said Westbrook. "If you plan on leaving your home, please bring your pet inside to ensure their safety or at least make arrangements to make sure they will have adequate food, water, and shade to help regulate their body temperature."To report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, please call 713-869-SPCA (7722).