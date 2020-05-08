Pets & Animals

4 dogs rescued from abandoned home in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Four dogs abandoned in a Baytown home for over a week have been rescued by constable's deputies.

Deputies from Harris County Precinct 1 seized four dogs that had been left behind by the owners at a house in the 2100 block of Jones Rd.

Neighbors had been feeding the dogs in the owner's absence.

The dogs have been transported to the Houston SPCA for evaluation, treatment and housing.

One of the dogs was severely emaciated. She was given a body condition score of 1.5 out of 9. Five is ideal on that scale.

Investigators are seeking criminal charges against the owner.
