Dog learns how to walk again after falling off 20-foot overpass in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog is on the road to recovery after facing a terrible injury from a 20-foot fall off an overpass on US-59 in Montgomery County.Rescuers fromsaid witnesses informed them about a dog that had fallen from an overpass on the highway.Anna Barbosa, who runs Houston K-911 Rescue, said when crews arrived, they immediately worked to get the dog, named Hitch, to a nearby hospital.Barbosa said after the painful ride, Hitch was admitted to Texas A&M Small Animal Hospital where he began receiving treatment.Those treating Hitch said he broke his front two legs during the fall.Since then, the pup has been in intensive physical therapy as he works regain strength in his legs.Barbosa said her goal is to help Hitch get through therapy, and hopefully help find him a forever home.Venmo: Houstonk-911CashApp: $Houstonk911