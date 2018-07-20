As police comb the area near the Houston Medical Center for a murder suspect, one of the district's prominent hospitals identified the victim killed Friday by a gunman on a bike as a prominent cardiologist.In a statement from Houston Methodist, cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot and killed while riding his bicycle to work in the mid-morning hours."Mark was a leader in the Houston Cardiovascular Associates and specialized in cardiovascular disease," said Houston Methodist, which added that Hausknecht was part of the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center.The rest of the statement read:Hausknecht was the victim of the shooting on South Main near Holcombe around 8:50 a.m. Police say that the suspect on a bicycle fatally shot the doctor and then fled the scene.The doctor was a private doctor who worked at Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital.The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark jacket.The Houston Police Department is currently searching the area for the suspect.HPD homicide unit is investigating the scene.