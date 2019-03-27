Disasters & Accidents

Do not eat fish caught in Houston Ship Channel: Officials

State officials are warning people not to eat fish from the Houston Ship Channel.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Department of State Health Services is warning people not to eat fish caught in the Houston Ship Channel.

The entire area has been closed since Friday, and the U.S. Coast Guard has been skimming the water to pull out oily product.

Health officials normally warn children and women of childbearing age to not eat fish or crab from this area, but the new warning applies to everyone.

The advisory urges that those who do choose to consume fish caught in the upper Houston Ship Channel eat no more than one meal including the fish per month.
