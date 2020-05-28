Roof collapses at iconic Dixie Chicken in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy rain caused the roof to collapse at the famous Dixie Chicken bar in College Station.

The bar was open at the time but there are no reports of injuries.

Since the early 70's the Dixie Chicken has been a hangout for Aggie students and residents.

Severe weather rolled through the area Wednesday evening dumping heavy rain in the Bryan-College Station area before hitting the Houston area.
