Houston family finds unique ways to celebrate Diwali during the pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People all around the world are celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights which is known as Diwali.

This year's celebration will look much different than usual because many local festivities have been canceled due to the pandemic.

But some families are still finding ways to enjoy the holiday.

Viral and Purvi Desai attend the BAPS Swaminayaran Mandir in Stafford.

"It's probably the most anticipated event that Hindus wait for every year," Viral said. "Diwali - if you translate it, it actually means a row of lamps. It actually signifies light over darkness from good over evil."

The temple has canceled Diwali celebrations, but is still allowing worshippers to register for short, individual worship opportunities. The temple is also a streaming events.

This year, the Desai family is celebrating the five day festival at home.

"I think it's a time of reflection. It's a moment where you put aside any past grievances, put aside any hurt feelings, any kinds of emotions and start the new year with happiness and positivity," said Purvi.

The couple, their two children and two grandparents have been decorating, making treats and worshipping together.

"It's definitely different," Purvi said. "There is a lot of sadness around the world, and to me, at least, we have this opportunity to stop, think, and just have a little bit more hope and energy so that you can combat anything that you're faced with in the coming year."

