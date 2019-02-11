Long Island school collage calls nooses 'back to school necklaces'

Candace McCowan reports from outside the middle school in Roosevelt.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Nassau County --
Authorities are investigating after a disturbing display was found inside a classroom on Long Island.

A collage showing a set of nooses was discovered hanging up inside Roosevelt Middle School.

The images have at least one local pastor calling for anyone involved to be fired.

It appears the district has taken action against several teachers involved.

RELATED: Man fired after wearing controversial t-shirt to vote

A viral photo shows Clayton Hickley voting in a t-shirt with the confederate flag and a noose on the front.


The picture in question is a part of a larger collage showing the nooses pictured with the words "back to school necklaces" and "ha ha" and "yes."

The collage was hanging up in a teacher's classroom, although it's not clear how long it was displayed.

The Roosevelt School District said on its website Monday that, "The Board of Education was made aware of this incident on Thursday, February 7, 2019, an investigation was immediately initiated and appropriate action taken. The Board of Education has zero tolerance for the display of racially offensive images."
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen released a statement saying, "This imagery that was on display in a Roosevelt Middle School classroom is undoubtedly racist and should not be tolerated in our Town, or any other community."

The district also said they wouldn't have any further comment, describing the incident as a personnel matter.

Enrollment at the school consists mostly of minorities, 45 percent black and 55 percent Latino.

SEE ALSO: High school coach fired over blackface photo

High school coach fired over blackface photo

Related Topics:
racism public school Roosevelt Nassau County
