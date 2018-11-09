SOCIETY

Man fired after wearing controversial t-shirt to vote

EMBED </>More Videos

A viral photo shows Clayton Hickley voting in a t-shirt with the confederate flag and a noose on the front.

OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi (KTRK) --
A Mississippi man was fired from his job for wearing a controversial shirt to the polls.

A viral photo shows Clayton Hickley on Election Day voting in a t-shirt with an image of the Confederate flag and a noose on the front.

The photograph, which was taken at a polling center in Olive Branch, Miss., outraged fellow voters and sparked controversy on Twitter.



Hickley was fired, following an investigation, from Regional Health One. His employers felt very strongly about the matter, issuing a statement, via Twitter, saying,

"Regional Health is committed to a safe, secure, and comfortable environment for its patients, guests, and employees. We are committed to upholding our mission to provide compassionate care and exceptional services to all, this includes fostering a safe and protected work and care environment for all.
Behaviors contrary to these principles are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

County officials confirmed to FOX13 that the man didn't break any laws by wearing the shirt. The law only states that voters cannot distribute campaign literature or wear a shirt with a candidate's name on it near a polling center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconfederate flagracismvotingelection 2018Mississippi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
The Houston festival that was banned
State will allow residents to choose Gender X on licenses
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
ROAD RAGE: Driver shoots at car with teens inside, killing 1
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
Naked man jumps in couple's bed after break-in: Police
It'll be cloudy, cold, wet and windy on Friday
FLASHBACK: Ex-Texans coach plays as St. Pius X quarterback
St. Thomas students are soaring with excitement for science
Teen struck by cars after losing little brother to brain cancer
Show More
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Here's what traffic will look like in Houston in 20 years
Sears and Kmart closing 40 more stores
Grief counselors at campus after students' murder-suicide
State will allow residents to choose Gender X on licenses
More News