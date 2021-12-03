disney

Disney inspires hope with $25,000 gift to Toys for Tots Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Houston invites you to inspire hope where it's needed most by contributing to Toys for Tots as part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

This year, The Walt Disney Company kicked off the season with a $500,000 donation to Toys for Tots to help provide toys to children in need, and we are excited to share that $25,000 of that donation will support Toys for Tots activities in the Houston area.

Friday, GySgts. Charles Burks and Kyle Smith, and Cpl. Jordan Martinez joined Samica Knight, Jeff Ehling and Elita Loresca for Eyewitness News at 7 a.m., where Disney's $25,000 check was presented.

Now through Dec. 24, join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and donate a toy online at shopDisney.com.

You can also visit the Toys for Tots Houston website to find out where you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need.



For more than 70 years, Disney has supported U.S. Marines Corps Toys for Tots Foundation to bring comfort, happiness and joy to people during the holiday season. You can learn more at Disney.com/ToyDrive.

Disney is ABC13's parent company.
