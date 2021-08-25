On The Red Carpet fall preview: What to watch this September

Hulu's star-studded whodunnit series "Only Murders in the Building," premiering Aug. 31, is darkly hilarious. The comedy stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as true-crime-obsessed strangers who find themselves entangled in a murder mystery and start a podcast about it.
B.J. Novak's new anthology series "The Premise" also features a lot of familiar faces, including "black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, Ben Platt, Daniel Dae Kim, Kaitlyn Dever and more. The show combines comedic premises with dramatic performances and will debut Sept.16 on FX on Hulu.
One show that will have everyone talking is "Impeachment: American Crime Story," the third installment of Ryan Murphy's award-winning limited series. The show premieres Sept. 7 and stars Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Clive Owen as President Clinton and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton.
Another series from FX poses the question: What if all the men on Earth died...except for one? "Y: The Last Man" debuts Sept. 13 on FX on Hulu.
Watch the trailer for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"
Two new shows are bringing classic TV favorites to life in a new way. "The Wonder Years" joins ABC's comedy lineup on Sept. 22 and focuses on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean (Elisha Williams). "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," inspired by hit medical series "Doogie Howser, M.D.," follows a 16-year-old medical prodigy (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) in Hawaii and premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+.
Let's talk about reality TV. ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing back into the ballroom with season 30 on Sept. 20. And the D'Amelio Family is moving from TikTok to Hulu with their new reality series "The D'Amelio Show."
September is also filled with some awesome music specials, including the CMA Summer Jam airing Sept. 2 on ABC and Billie Eilish's cinematic concert experience "Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles," premiering Sept. 3 on Disney+.
Speaking of music, Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" returns with season 2 on Sept. 8.
Some of your favorite game shows are coming back, too. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" and "Supermarket Sweep" are back on ABC Sept. 26 and are followed by the season 4 premiere of "The Rookie."
You can watch "On The Red Carpet: Fall Preview" on these ABC Owned Television Stations:
- WABC (New York) - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.
- KABC (Los Angeles) - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
- WLS (Chicago) - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m.
- WPVI (Philadelphia) - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.
- KGO (San Francisco) - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.
- KTRK (Houston) - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m.
- WTVD (Raleigh) - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 12 p.m.
- KFSN (Fresno) - Saturday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu, FX, Freeform and this station.