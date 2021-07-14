Go behind the scenes of action sequences, 'heart-racing' stunts in 'Jungle Cruise'

"Doing a stunt is always a lot of fun, but it's always a lot of fun when you have actors who are willing and excited to actually engage in the stunt," Johnson, who plays Frank and is also a producer on the film, said in a new featurette. Watch it in the player above for a behind-the-scenes look at the film's action sequences.
"Everything feels massive," Johnson added. "The stunts feel epic and sweeping and heart-racing."
VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt talk about new film 'Jungle Cruise'
The adventure film, based on the popular Disney theme park attractions, follows riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Johnson) and scientist Lily Houghton (Blunt) on an epic adventure through the jungle as they hunt for a tree that is rumored to heal all but could "awaken a great evil" if it falls into the wrong hands.
"Lily is one of those characters who is so reckless that her action sequences are never slick," Blunt said of her character's stunt work. "She is so fearless that she just figures it out somehow on the way down, and she throws a good punch."
The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also stars Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.
"Jungle Cruise" will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access Friday, July 30. Click here to pre-order or get your tickets now.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
SEE ALSO: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt surprise custodian who became a teacher in his 40s