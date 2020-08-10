Family & Parenting

Disney introduces adaptive costume line for fans who use wheelchairs

Disney is launching a new line of adaptive costumes designed specifically for fans who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs.

The line includes Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear and Incredibles costumes. They have stretch fabric that opens in back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear and a flap opening on the front center with self-stick fabric closure for tube access.

It also includes two wheelchair wraps, one designed to look like Cinderella's coach and a second that looks like the Incredimobile from "The Incredibles."

The wheelchair cover sets, which fit most standard wheelchairs, have supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place.

Costumes from the line are available to order on ShopDisney.com.

