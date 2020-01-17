Dismembered woman's body found in basement after tip about possible human trafficking

By and
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Officials with a sheriff's office and police department were serving a warrant and investigating a possible case of human trafficking Thursday night when they discovered a woman's body in a plastic bin.

Authorities said the body, found in the basement of a home, was decomposing and partially dismembered.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the woman.



Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said her office, along with the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit, worked in tandem to serve a robbery warrant at the home.

"When we work together, we get things done," Bilal told reporters late Thursday.

According to the sheriff, SVU's Human Trafficking Unit had received a tip about possible human trafficking at the home. They were searching for a missing young woman.
"They were looking for a missing female who was approximately 18-years-old," Bilal said.

Once at the scene, authorities found five people: three males and two females. Some lived at the home, according to Bilal.

Bilal said one of the females was listed on the robbery warrant. The female and the four others were taken into custody.



Authorities discovered the body of the woman in a plastic bin in the basement.
Bilal said it's too early determine if the body belongs to the missing 18-year-old woman SVU was searching for.

"We have a deceased female approximately that age, but she is a Jane Doe until she's identified," Bilal said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniau.s. & worldbody part founddeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects pistol-whip man, threaten child during home invasion
Astros did not use buzzers to help steal signs, according to MLB
Deer Park boy invites Astros' Alex Bregman to birthday party
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Patchy dense fog Friday morning, more widespread overnight
ABC13's Morning News
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
Show More
4-year-old accidentally swallows lollipop with plastic stick
Andrew Yang's wife details alleged sexual assault by doctor
Woman dies after being found shot behind burned out building
Street musician suing city of Houston to play for tips
US troops injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack, officials say
More TOP STORIES News