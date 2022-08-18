HPD looking for man charged with murder in shooting of former basketball star outside bowling alley

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a west Houston bowling alley.

Dionate D. Banks, 29, has been charged with murder after 24-year-old Gregory Shead was shot and killed on Sunday.

Banks is not in custody, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened outside the Bowlero located at 925 Bunker Hill Road near Woodsage at 1:15 a.m., HPD said.

Banks and Shead reportedly got into an altercation in the parking lot when the business closed, and at some point, Banks pulled out a gun, according to police.

Officers said two shots were fired. Shead was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shead was a star basketball player at Atascocita High School.

According to his grandfather, he was bowling with his girlfriend, his mother, and several other family members.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Banks is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

