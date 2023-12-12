AT&T Stadium employee arrested for allowing ticketless fans in Cowboys game, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An employee working at AT &T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys game was arrested for allegedly letting a group of people into the stadium in exchange for cash, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Diego Soto, 19, has been arrested and charged for commercial bribery.

The incident took place during the Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game at AT &T Stadium on Sunday night.

Soto's job was to simply scan fans' tickets after they passed through the security checkpoint, according to Arlington police.

Soto admitted to accepting the money to let a group of ticketless fans into the stadium after he was questioned by a detective.

The Cowboys thumped the Eagles on Sunday night, 33-13, which put Dallas atop in the NFC East division.

The Cowboys-Eagles game had an attendance of 93,752. Not to mention, AT &T Stadium holds a capacity of about 80,000 to 100,000 people.