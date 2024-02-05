Top aide to former Houston mayor sentenced to 1 year in prison after bribery charge, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The former top aide to previous Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner faced a judge on Monday morning, where he was sentenced for his role in a bribery scheme in 2020.

William-Paul Thomas pleaded guilty on July 25, 2022, according to a report by our ABC13 media partner at the Houston Chronicle, to federal public corruption charges.

Thomas is in trouble because he reportedly admitted to accepting a cash bribe in exchange for changing a bar's classification to a restaurant, which would allow it to stay open longer during COVID-19 restrictions.

He was sentenced to one year and a day in prison and will be on supervised release for three years. Plus, he must pay a $5,000 fine.

Thomas abruptly placed his resignation from Turner's cabinet the day after he was found guilty, stunning city hall officials.

ABC13's Courtney Carpenter was at the courthouse during the sentencing. Before Thomas was sentenced, his defense attorney said they hoped he wouldn't have to serve prison time due to his years of public service.





Shortly after, Thomas' attorney said her client's actions made him a leper, saying he could no longer work in the public sector. She said he had complied with authorities since he was approached in 2020.

Thomas spoke to the court and requested probation after admitting he made a "great mistake" and that he'd reflected on it. He also asked to stay close to Houston to serve his time.

The Federal Bureaus of Prisons will inform him of the date he is scheduled to report.

