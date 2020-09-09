Barbie announces second edition of 'Día de Muertos' doll

Barbie celebrates the time-honored tradition of #DiaDeMuertos with a new collectible doll honoring the symbols and rituals of the holiday. https://t.co/xHEXkYiPJa pic.twitter.com/FvKA0OCIBz— Barbie (@Barbie) September 2, 2020
The second edition of the "Día de Muertos" doll features Barbie wearing a lace embroidered dress and having her face painted with the traditional calavera design.
Mattel released its first Día de los Muertos doll last year with Barbie dressed in a floor-length embroidered outfit splashed with vibrant colors.
The multi-day holiday, celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors the lives of late loved ones.