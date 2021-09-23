hispanic heritage

Día de los Muertos skull installation coming to Discovery Green

Houston lands large-scale Dia de los Muertos event

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fall's crisp weather means Houstonians are planning outdoor Halloween and seasonal fun. To that end, a new installation downtown will make for a striking and Insta-friendly experience for those toasting a celebrated fall tradition.

In honor of Día de los Muertos, 10 massive skulls, measuring 7 feet tall, will line the park and along the plaza at Avenida Houston.

The free-to-attend, skull-full installation is dubbed "Celebración de Vida by Mexicraneos," the urban art collective created to celebrate Mexican popular culture specifically through Día de los Muertos. Visitors can snap selfies during its run from Oct. 6 through Nov. 7.

For more on this story, visit at our partners at CultureMap Houston.

The video above is about the Día de los Muertos festival that will be coming to Houston in November.
Related topics:
societyhoustonartinstagramhouston culturemaphispanic heritagehispanicculturemapdiscovery green
HISPANIC HERITAGE
