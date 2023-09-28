WATCH LIVE

New 2023 'Día de Muertos' Barbie dolls now on sale

Mattel is celebrating five years of its Día de Muertos collection with fresh new designs worn by the one and only Barbie and Ken.

Thursday, September 28, 2023 2:19PM
LOS ANGELES -- Mattel is celebrating five years of its Día de Muertos collection with fresh new designs worn by the one and only Barbie and Ken.

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican cultural holiday celebrated every Nov. 1 and 2.

The centuries-old holiday is filled with rich symbolism. Altars are covered with traditional gifts, food and meaningful items of their loved ones.

According to an Instagram post, this year, Barbie will be wearing a satin pink gown with a vibrant calavera, or a skull, lined with floral embellishments.

The doll will also have a crown of monarch butterflies and will carry a miniature ofrenda diorama with traditional cempasúchil accents. Ofrendas are usually made by the family members and is intended to welcome the dead to the altar.

The Ken doll will have a dark blue jacket with embroidered lapels, a metallic striped shirt, a hat with silver detailing, and sleek black boots.

Both Barbie and Ken will wear traditional sugar skull face paint.

The Día de Muertos Barbie and Ken dolls are available for purchase at Mattel's online shop for $75 each.

