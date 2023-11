Comedian Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, has died. He was 32.

Carvey's family announced the death with a post on Instagram, saying he "died of an accidental overdose"

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life," Paula and Dana Carvey said in the statement. "And when you were with him, you loved life too."

This split image shows comedians Dana Carvey and son Dex. Dana and his wife Paula announced Dex died due to a drug overdose. He was 32. AP/Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.