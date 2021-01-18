Fans plan rally for Texans to keep Deshaun Watson after reports the QB is out

Some think Watson may never play for the Texans again.
Monday, fans are organizing a protest rally in hopes he'll stay.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that even though it is early in the offseason, there is a growing sense around the Texans' organization that Watson has played his last snap for the team.
Texans have had internal conversations about possible trade partners for Deshaun Watson and what their quarterback position would look like in the future without him, per ESPN’s @sarahbarshop.https://t.co/X7ppAn9OcL— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021
He adds, the Texans head coaching job is the least desired job in the NFL.
At 11 a.m., fans are organizing a peaceful rally starting at Watson's restaurant Lefty's, and marching all the way to NRG Stadium.
Tomorrow at 11 am we are going to meet @eatleftys to start the rally (not protest) than we will walk down Kirby to the bull at NRG— Just Some Dude (@HoustonFBpodguy) January 18, 2021
This is a peaceful rally, please wear masks! Thank you everybody who has supported this!
See you at 11 am! #IStandWith4 (updated flyer) pic.twitter.com/cQbRHwGnf3
