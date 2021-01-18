Houston Texans

Fans plan rally for Texans to keep Deshaun Watson after reports the QB is out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Within the last week in Houston sports, Rockets star James Harden was traded, and now it appears Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out.

Some think Watson may never play for the Texans again.

Monday, fans are organizing a protest rally in hopes he'll stay.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that even though it is early in the offseason, there is a growing sense around the Texans' organization that Watson has played his last snap for the team.



He adds, the Texans head coaching job is the least desired job in the NFL.

At 11 a.m., fans are organizing a peaceful rally starting at Watson's restaurant Lefty's, and marching all the way to NRG Stadium.



