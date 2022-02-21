Special hearing to decide if accusers will be questioned before Texans' Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The case against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to go before a judge this afternoon.The issue is whether or not the 22 women who filed civil lawsuits, accusing Watson of sexual misconduct, should give their sworn statements before Watson does.This is a busy week in the case. On Thursday, Watson is supposed to give his sworn statements about what happened with the 22 women, but that could be delayed depending on what happens in court Monday.Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, wants all 22 accusers to give their sworn statements on what happened between them and the NFL star first.The women allege Watson went to them for massages, but acted inappropriately.Watson is scheduled to give his sworn statement on Thursday, but depending on what the judge decides, it could be pushed back.This case has already gone on for nearly a full year.The women at the center of the lawsuits, and their attorney, Tony Buzbee, continue in their efforts to hold Watson accountable, while Watson's legal team continues their efforts to fight the allegations."Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me on March 30, 2020 in my own home, doing what I love the most," Watson's first accuser, Ashley Solis, said in 2021."All I'm asking here is that we give this man the same benefit that the women should get. But there are men that do horrible things? Absolutely," Hardin said at a press conference in 2021. "Sometimes, women do too. And I would like everybody to reserve judgement until we have the evidence."It was back in October that a judge signed search warrants allowing the accusers' attorneys to access Watson's social media platforms, including Cash App.The hearing today is scheduled for 2 p.m.