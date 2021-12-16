Search warrants issued for Deshaun Watson's social media accounts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the FBI investigates Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, ABC13 has obtained three search warrants that were issued to access his social media accounts.
A judge signed the warrants on Oct. 19 to access Watson's social media accounts, including all platforms owned by Facebook, such as Instagram, and Cash App, owned by Square Inc.
The warrants detail allegations from nine women who claim Watson coerced them into sexual encounters.
Houston police list on all three warrants the crime being investigated as indecent assault.
Watson has not been criminally charged.
The warrant regarding Cash App allows investigators to seize a range of information, including transaction recipients, account holder records, such as history statements and IP addresses, a description of the transactions and the location of all devices involved dating back to Sept. 1, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2021.
As for Watson's social media platforms, investigators have access to chat logs, "friends," "followers," and "following" lists, messages, including text and multi-media messages in spam, archived and 'other' mail folders and search history.
All of the social media data authorized to be seized are for the same timeframe as the Cash App information, Sept. 1, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2021.
Investigators also want to access deleted information.
One of the lawsuits from March 2021 accused Watson of deleting Instagram messages.
Twenty-two plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit against Watson, who cannot be deposed before Feb. 22, 2022.
"The matter remains under review of the personal conduct policy," the NFL told ABC13 in a statement.
League officials would not say whether or not they have interviewed Watson. As of August, that had yet to take place.
The 26-year-old quarterback asked to be traded from the Texans in January because he was unhappy with the process Houston used to hire general manager Nick Caserio.
Less than two months after that request, the first lawsuit was filed.
ESPN contributed to this report.
