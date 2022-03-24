Deshaun Watson's 10th criminal case pending with Brazoria County grand jury

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --, former Houston Texans quarterback, has another legal hurdle to clear. ABC13 has confirmed that a 10th case related to allegations of improper sexual conduct was presented to a Brazoria County grand jury Wednesday.According to Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin, this is not a new case. Rather, it was one of 10 criminal complaints filed about a year ago when a number of women came forward to allege sexual misconduct by Watson. Most of the allegations involved Watson's behavior while he received massages.Hardin says one of the massages took place in Pearland, so that complaint was transferred to the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office.Two weeks ago, a Harris County grand jury no-billed all nine cases in the Houston region. Hardin says the Brazoria County DA was waiting until after Harris County had finished its criminal probe. Hardin says a Brazoria County grand jury was presented the case Wednesday, and that the panel will deliberate Thursday evening.ABC13 has contacted the Brazoria County District Attorney's office for a response.Watson has already been traded to the Cleveland Browns. Hardin says the Browns were aware of the 10th case prior to the trade deal.The criminal probes are separate from civil cases Watson is still facing. He recently faced several rounds of depositions in those cases. There are 22 civil complaints ongoing.