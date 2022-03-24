deshaun watson

Deshaun Watson's 10th criminal case pending with Brazoria County grand jury

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Texans' QB Deshaun Watson speaks for the 1st time after allegations

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deshaun Watson, former Houston Texans quarterback, has another legal hurdle to clear. ABC13 has confirmed that a 10th case related to allegations of improper sexual conduct was presented to a Brazoria County grand jury Wednesday.

According to Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin, this is not a new case. Rather, it was one of 10 criminal complaints filed about a year ago when a number of women came forward to allege sexual misconduct by Watson. Most of the allegations involved Watson's behavior while he received massages.

Hardin says one of the massages took place in Pearland, so that complaint was transferred to the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office.

Two weeks ago, a Harris County grand jury no-billed all nine cases in the Houston region. Hardin says the Brazoria County DA was waiting until after Harris County had finished its criminal probe. Hardin says a Brazoria County grand jury was presented the case Wednesday, and that the panel will deliberate Thursday evening.

RELATED: Texans QB Deshaun Watson will not be indicted in sexual assault lawsuits

ABC13 has contacted the Brazoria County District Attorney's office for a response.

Watson has already been traded to the Cleveland Browns. Hardin says the Browns were aware of the 10th case prior to the trade deal.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson willing to waive no-trade clause for Cleveland Browns, sources say

The criminal probes are separate from civil cases Watson is still facing. He recently faced several rounds of depositions in those cases. There are 22 civil complaints ongoing.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

For more on this story, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbrazoria countycourtgrand juryfootballdeshaun watsonhouston texanssex crime
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DESHAUN WATSON
Trading Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns gives 'clarity' to QB, H...
At what price? Deshaun Watson trade might cost Cleveland Browns mor...
Watson willing to waive no-trade clause for Cleveland, sources say
Source: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints last teams in running f...
TOP STORIES
Mom wants answers after son rushed to hospital from Harris County jail
LIVE: US to expand Russia sanctions, accept 100K Ukrainian refugees
Husband accused of killing wife in front of 13-year-old daughter
Deadly motorcycle crash blocking all lanes of Highway 6
Light pillar beaming in Houston-area sky draws wild theories
Here's why you might see smoke near Memorial Park today
Sunshine and sneezing as oak pollen season kicks in
Show More
How women can tap into high-paying petrochemical jobs
Family of 13-year-old killed while driving on North Loop wants answers
2 teen brothers almost hit by truck, rescue driver using sledgehammer
UHD student working to help family in Ukraine
High-rise apartment break-ins have residents questioning safety
More TOP STORIES News