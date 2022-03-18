Deshaun Watson willing to waive no-trade clause for Cleveland Browns, sources say

Watson has informed the Texans that he is willing to waive his no-trade clause to be dealt to Cleveland, sources said.
Watson posted to his Instagram page just minutes ago, "Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO! #DawgProud Ready to Work!"
This comes after the news that Watson will not be charged criminally in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
The Texans are looking to move on from the cloud surrounding Watson and his status with the team and stand to bring in a haul of assets from the team prepared to acquire the former Clemson star. Houston can agree to a trade at any time.
Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson is expected to meet in the next 48 hours with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, amongst other teams, per league sources. Watson wants to meet with them just as they want to meet with him before trade talks ramp up.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
What the Texans can get for Watson: In sum, a haul. The Texans reportedly have asked for three first-round picks, players, and additional picks for Watson. By comparison, the Seahawks recently traded 33-year-old star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for two first rounders, three additional draft picks and a bevy of starters. It is possible the Texans could acquire a quarterback in the deal such as Darnold or New Orleans' Taysom Hill who would compete for the Texans job. According to Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, the Texans are currently enthusiastic about moving forward with QB Davis Mills, entering his second season after the Texans selected him No.67 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
What else you need to know: The NFL could still suspend Watson for future games for violating its personal conduct policy, but the absence of criminal charges means he will be on the field sooner rather than later. Watson also has a "no-trade" clause in his contract, which largely leaves the ball in his hands in terms of where he will be traded. Finally, whoever acquires Watson will owe him $35 million in 2022.
Why now: A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault. Houston police began investigating Watson in April 2021 after the first criminal complaint was filed. The FBI also was reviewing the allegations. Watson has not played for the Texans since the first lawsuit was filed in March of 2020.
READ MORE: Texans QB Deshaun Watson will not be indicted in sexual assault lawsuits
PREVIOUS STORY: Search warrants issued for Deshaun Watson's social media accounts