officer injured

South Texas sheriff's deputy stable after shooting in Dimmit County

BIG WELLS, Texas (KTRK) -- A south Texas sheriff's deputy is stable after a shooting Tuesday night in Dimmit County.

The deputy was involved in some kind of interaction with a suspect, identified as Rocky Carrizales, that escalated into gunfire, according to investigators. Carrizales was wanted on a federal warrant, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd told KENS-TV.

Carrizales shot the deputy during the confrontation, tried to flee in a car, but lost control and crashed, authorities said. Moments after the crash, Boyd and another deputy arrived and exchanged gunfire, hitting Carrizales.

He was arrested and transported to a hospital, but there was no word on his condition.

The deputy involved, identified as Joshua Garcia, was stable Wednesday morning at a hospital.

"He is expected to make a full recovery," the Dimmit County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Thank you all for the prayers and support."



Garcia is an eight-year veteran of the Dimmit County Sheriff's Office, KENS-TV reported.

Big Wells, a town of around 700, is approximately 100 miles south of San Antonio and 315 miles southwest of Houston.

Tuesday's shooting was at least the second incident statewide in a week involving an injured law enforcement officer. Last Friday, a Texas DPS trooper was critically injured in a shooting in central Texas. Trooper Chad Walker remained on life support Wednesday, but was not expected to survive.

RELATED: Texas state trooper not showing 'viable signs of brain activity' and will remain on life support, DPS says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasofficer injuredpolice officer injuredpolice shootingofficer involved shootinggun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
2 Fulshear police officers injured in New Mexico plane crash
Suspect arrested after shooting at Montgomery Co. deputies
Harris Co. Pct. 7 deputy constable injured in crash after chase
SUV slams into Houston police cruiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What can we expect for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season?
Store clerk recounts incident that led to George Floyd arrest | LIVE
What's happened in trial of officer charged in George Floyd's death
Big temp drop on a big wind Wednesday
Selena's killer identified in 911 calls after shooting at motel
Where is Selena's killer Yolanda Saldivar now?
2 new suits against QB Deshaun Watson bring total to 21
Show More
Timeline: Sexual assault lawsuits against Deshaun Watson
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in N. Houston
Queen of Tejano: Today marks 26 years since Selena's death
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
Black farmers fight for equality, land and long overdue help
More TOP STORIES News