South Texas sheriff's deputy stable after shooting in Dimmit County

The deputy was involved in some kind of interaction with a suspect, identified as Rocky Carrizales, that escalated into gunfire, according to investigators. Carrizales was wanted on a federal warrant, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd told KENS-TV.
Carrizales shot the deputy during the confrontation, tried to flee in a car, but lost control and crashed, authorities said. Moments after the crash, Boyd and another deputy arrived and exchanged gunfire, hitting Carrizales.
He was arrested and transported to a hospital, but there was no word on his condition.
The deputy involved, identified as Joshua Garcia, was stable Wednesday morning at a hospital.
"He is expected to make a full recovery," the Dimmit County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Thank you all for the prayers and support."
Garcia is an eight-year veteran of the Dimmit County Sheriff's Office, KENS-TV reported.
Big Wells, a town of around 700, is approximately 100 miles south of San Antonio and 315 miles southwest of Houston.
Tuesday's shooting was at least the second incident statewide in a week involving an injured law enforcement officer. Last Friday, a Texas DPS trooper was critically injured in a shooting in central Texas. Trooper Chad Walker remained on life support Wednesday, but was not expected to survive.
