Deputy killed and police chief injured by hydroplaning Mazda

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy is dead and a police chief was seriously injured Friday when a Mazda hydroplaned, hitting the two as they assisted another driver near Waco.Falls County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Jones died at the scene,. Riesel Chief of Police Danny Krumnow was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.Investigators said the crash happened on Highway 6 near CR-109, southeast of Waco.We do not know whether the driver of the Mazda was injured.Jones served with the Falls County Sheriff's K-9 unit.