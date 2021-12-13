19-year-old arrested in connection to ambush shooting that killed Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in the Oct 16 fatal shooting of @Pct4Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins and wounding of two other deputies. #hounews @FBCSO https://t.co/N5ygD89UQv pic.twitter.com/tZTcVkSR2s — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 12, 2021

Full Processional: Deputy Kareem Atkins' body was surrounded by his fellow brothers and sisters in blue as they transported him from the Harris County Medical Examiner's office to the Klein Funeral home. Atkins was shot and killed at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge during an ambush Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old is in jail after a Precinct 4 deputy constable was killed and two other deputies were shot during an ambush attack at a north Houston nightclub back in October.According to court records, the 19-year-old suspect, Eddie Miller from Richmond, is facing a capital murder charge, an attempted capital murder of a peace officer charge and an aggravated assault charge.Miller is expected to appear in court Monday.A tweet from Houston police Sunday afternoon announced the arrest had involved HPD officers, as well as the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office."We want to thank the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County District Attorney's Office for their collaboration, and the outstanding work of our HPD homicide detectives," the tweet read.On the night of the incident, police initially said they had a suspect in custody. The next day, authorities said that after interviewing the individual, they did not believe the person was the shooter. Now, nearly two months later, police confirmed they made an arrest.The three deputy constables were working security at 45 Norte Bar and Lounge on Oct. 16, according to investigators, when all three were ambushed by a shooter while trying to arrest another person in the parking lot.Deputy Kareem Atkins was fatally shot and killed. He was just 30 years old.Deputies Darryl Garret and Juqaim Barthen were both injured, but survived.Garrett was shot in the back multiple times and had undergone surgery. Nearly two months after the incident, family members say he is still in the hospital recovering.In addition to working together, loved ones said the three deputies had a bond like brothers."They did everything together," said Lajah Richardson, the fiancée of Garrett.A family friend of Atkins vowed to keep his memory alive."He was so happy. He truly was what a father is," said former boss and close friend of Atkins, Jimmy Vitela. "He was excited about the newborn and his 2-year-old just had her birthday"