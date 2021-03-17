Knife-wielding man shot by Harris Co. deputy at Cypress convenience store

PRELIMINARY INFO: Deputies were called to a convenience store in the 12900 block of Telge Road in reference to a knife-wielding man. A deputy wounded the man, who is now receiving medical treatment. PIO is en route and updates will be provided at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/MtxQ9nag7L — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 17, 2021

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A knife-wielding man was shot by a deputy Wednesday at a Cypress convenience store, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.It happened in the 12900 block of Telge Road late Wednesday morning.Deputies were called to the store about a man with a knife, but it wasn't clear what exactly led to the shooting.CPR was being performed on the man, and no deputies were injured, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The extent of his injuries wasn't immediately known.