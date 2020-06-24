Pct. 5 Deputy Constable hospitalized after crash on Katy Fwy

A Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy Constable suffered minor injuries after an overnight crash on the Katy Freeway and Post Oak.Authorities say the deputy was traveling westbound on I-10 when his unit was hit from behind by a silver-colored Sedan. Due to the crash, the deputy's unit suffered damages to the back and to the passenger side, while the suspect's car was damaged on its front end.The deputy constable only suffered minor injuries but was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He is expected to be okay.According to authorities, the driver of the silver Sedan was not injured in the crash and was seen being cooperative. He was placed into a patrol car but it is unknown if he faces any charges.