Deputy buys groceries for 90-year-old woman who hadn't eaten in days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy who is known to have a bigger heart than badge, did something incredible for a 90-year-old-woman in need.

Deputy Leonard Galvan said he was responding to a welfare check at the home of an elderly woman after her family members from out of state called worried about her.

During the check, the woman told him that she was okay, but was going through some rough times and hadn't eaten in a few days.

Galvan told ABC13 the woman said she didn't have any money and wouldn't be able to get food for a few more days.

The deputy immediately ran to the store and brought the woman back plenty of food and household products.

"She said, 'It's ok. I don't need anything because if I'm hungry and I wait long enough the hunger just goes away,'" Galvan said. "I'm here to help. This is why I wanted to become an officer to help those who can't help themselves. To serve and protect. A lot of times we don't hear much about the serving part, but that's what it's all about."

