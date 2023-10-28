Family of man shot by HCSO sergeant rips court over $10K bond for murder charge

A grand jury returned an indictment against Garrett Hardin, a 20-year HCSO veteran who was caught on bodycam footage shooting an alleged shoplifter more than a year ago.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant was released from jail on Friday after posting a $10,000 bond following being charged with the murder of an alleged shoplifter nearly one year later.

Garrett Hardin was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for the shooting death of 47-year-old Roderick Brooks on July 8, 2022.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect who stole Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser was shot and killed, sheriff says

The incident happened at a Dollar General store located off FM-1960. A female employee called the police and told officials someone had robbed the store and assaulted her.

Officials identified Brooks as the suspect, and Hardin was dispatched to the scene. In body camera footage, Hardin tackles Brooks after a foot chase, and a struggle ensues.

The sergeant's Taser was seen in plain view before Brooks grabbed it. Shortly after, Brooks' is seen on video removing his hand from the weapon, and it disappears before a single shot, fired by Hardin, is heard.

Brooks was struck in the back of his neck, ultimately killing him, according to police.

RELATED: Deputy indicted 15 months after shoplifting suspect shot to death

In a statement by the sheriff's office, if Hardin was indicted, he would be relieved of his duties, and a discipline panel would determine possible disciplinary action.

As of now, Hardin was relieved of duty.

Since the shooting, Brooks' family has called for Hardin's termination and released a statement regarding how they felt about his bond amount.

In a system where countless individuals, especially those of color, face exorbitantly high bonds for lesser offenses, it's deeply troubling that Deputy Garrett Hardin, with clear evidence against him and a tainted service record, is granted a mere $10,000 bond for the murder of Roderick Brooks. The disparity in bond amounts lays bare the racial biases and the preferential treatment extended to those in law enforcement. This paltry bond is not only a disservice to the Brooks family but also highlights the systemic racial disparities and protective shield around officers. We demand a justice system that is equitable, fair, and uncompromising in its pursuit of justice for all.