deputy-involved shooting

1 of 3 suspects charged in death of deputy appears in court Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston crime: One of three suspect charged in Deputy Almendarez death appears in PC Court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of three suspects charged in the death of Deputy Almendarez appeared in court early Saturday, reports say.

Joshua Stewart, 23, appeared in person in probable cause court at around 1 a.m.

According to records, Stewart has requested an attorney and his bail was not set at the hearing.

His bail will be set during another court appearance on Monday in the 177th district court.

Stewart, along with two other suspects, 19-year-old Fredarius Clark and 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy have been charged with capital murder in the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez in a grocery store parking lot on Friday.

Stewart did have a charge back in 2019 in Harris County for unlawfully carrying a weapon that was dismissed as there was no probable cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
courtdeputy involved shootingofficer killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
3rd suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of HCSO deputy
Off-duty deputy dies after being shot in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
Deputy stabbed before fatally shooting suspect, FBCSO says
Procession held today for deputy constable killed in Sharpstown
TOP STORIES
Multiple flights delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
Main lanes on I-45 open after multi vehicle crash
3rd suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of HCSO deputy
Afternoon sunshine today, our next system arrives Monday
Suspected serial killer to stand trial after 10 years in jail
I-45 expansion project remains stalled due to federal investigation
Bellaire baseball coach termination wanted after racial allegations
Show More
Suspect opens fire at Humble police during traffic stop, officials say
March 31st is ABC13's own, Nick Natario Day in Fort Bend County
Mystery solved! Meet the man who put mysterious mannequin
Fallen deputy remembered as man who loved serving community
One year out from hosting 2023 Final Four, Houston in 'fantastic spot'
More TOP STORIES News