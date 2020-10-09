Harris Co. deputy ambushed with gunfire while working second job at W Houston apartment complex

Westside officers are at 2100 Hayes. HCSO deputy was working an extra job at an apartment complex when suspect(s) fired shots striking his vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/yCMmNvaHlE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy working a second job was ambushed by gunfire Thursday night in west Houston, the sheriff's office says.The deputy was shot at around 8:30 p.m. while inside his unmarked department vehicle. Authorities say several rounds were fired.The deputy wasn't hurt, but his car was hit several times.At the time, he was working a second job patrolling an apartment complex in west Houston, officials say."Hard working brothers and sisters in blue, working hard every day, leaving their families behind," Major Tony Huynh said. "And this, our deputy trying to earn extra income for his family and out here protecting the residents at this complex, being ambushed by a coward."Deputies only have a vague description of a possible suspect seen standing nearby.They're going through surveillance video in hopes of finding more clues.