Deputies find large stash of guns in NW Harris Co. home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a suspect after they found a large stash of guns at a home in northwest Harris County.

Major Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office posted a picture on guns on Twitter.



Major Lee said that neighbors in the Langham Creek area called officials to report gunfire.

When deputies arrived, they found 19 firearms and a half pound of marijuana at the home.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmarijuanaguns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I didn't care if I drowned' Woman says boy she saved was priority
Houston man allegedly planted camera inside airplane bathroom
I-10 rush hour double killing likely drug-related: Police
Road work is shutting down SW Freeway this weekend
Southwest pilot flies war veteran dad's remains home to Texas
THE 60: Google Flights will refund if fares drop - if you do this
Spring Branch attracting more millennials
Show More
Spaghetti Warehouse reborn as Warehouse 72 in Spring Branch
Pizza Hut to close up to 500 dine-in restaurants
Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight
Free concert this weekend with up-and-coming country star
Shopper asks for 'something that would kill 200 people'
More TOP STORIES News