Family says Dallas man was catfished and lured to Houston to be killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deonte Hicks' murder didn't make headlines in May. His killing is one of more than 350 murders in the city of Houston in 2020 alone. Those responsible remain on the run.
Hicks' family told Eyewitness News they've lost confidence in the Houston Police Department to solve the murder. They drove down from Dallas on Friday to pass out hundreds of flyers.
Detectives say on Sunday, May 10, Hicks was shot in the 1000 block of Centre Parkway while he stood outside his vehicle. They said two suspects fled on foot.
Aleshia King, Hicks' mother, was overwhelmed with emotion. She couldn't speak to reporters about her son.
Hicks leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter. His family said he loved being a father.
"Very, very loving father. Kind person," said his aunt Tamara Peterson. "It has not been a top priority. My family and I, we've gone to Houston headquarters to talk to detectives. I've called a million times. Nothing has been done. I've been passed off to the next person. I've been given the runaround. Nothing done."
His father, joined by community activist Quanell X, made some stunning claims about Hicks' murder. They claim that, from speaking with investigators, they've found that Hicks was tricked into coming to the Bayou City. They said he met a woman in an online chat room. He was catfished, robbed and then killed once he came to town.
"The word is out on Houston. You can come here and commit crimes and get away with it," said Quanell X. "The word is out that you can come to this area right here and do your prostitution game with no problem. It's a disgrace that we're allowing to happen in front of these kids. I'll be damned if we sit back and continue to let this happen like this."
