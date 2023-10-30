A Denny's restaurant on Seawall Boulevard at 14th Street was destroyed after catching on fire, according to Galveston firefighters.

Denny's restaurant demolished after catching on fire amid in high winds in Galveston, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities said no one was injured during a fire that completely engulfed a Denny's restaurant in Galveston County Monday evening.

The Galveston Fire Department said crews responded to the Denny's located on Seawall Boulevard at 14th Street at about 1:25 p.m.

The large fire was already making its way through the roof when firefighters arrived, according to officials.

Investigators said people were inside the restaurant when the fire began, but no one was injured.

An ABC13 viewer submitted a video showing the fire engulfing the restaurant as black smoke was carried amid high winds.

Hitchcock and Santa Fe firefighters were called to help the Galveston Fire Department battle the flames.

Richie Pearson, the assistant fire chief, said a lack of water pressure and wind conditions set firefighters back.

A commander on the scene ordered all fire crews out of the building as the fire spread in fear of a roof collapse.

Despite the obstacles, crews were able to tame the blaze at about 3:30 p.m., according to Pearson.

As of 4:30 p.m., firefighters continued working on putting out hotspots.

"The strong north wind pushed the fire all throughout (the restaurant)," Pearson said. "Denny's was a total loss."

Investigators haven't disclosed the cause of the fire. Drivers can expect closures to continue until about 7 p.m.