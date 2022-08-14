Denise Dowse, known for roles in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' dies at 64

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Denise Dowse, best known for her role as a vice principal on "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died after hospitalization for viral meningitis, her family announced Sunday. She was 64.

Dowse had a career that stretched over more than 30 years, with dozens of appearances in film and television. But she is perhaps best remembered for a recurring role as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley over nine seasons of the Fox teen drama in the 1990s.

Dowse's other television appearances included episodes of "Insecure," "Law & Order," "Seinfeld," "Stumptown" and many others. Appearances in film included "Starship Troopers," "Coach Carter" and "Dr. Doolittle 2."

Dowse made her directorial debut earlier this year, helming the biopic "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story."

Her sister Tracey Dowse announced her death on Instagram.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," Tracey Dowse wrote. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member."

A week ago, Tracey Dowse had disclosed that her sister was hospitalized in a coma caused by viral meningitis.

Ian Ziering, her former costar on "90210," posted a tribute to Dowse on Instagram, writing in part:

"So heartbreaking to say Denise Dowse has passed away. Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was."