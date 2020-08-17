Texas Democrats ready to log on for digital-only DNC

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Delegation breakfasts are a staple at conventions. Each morning, every state hosts a breakfast gathering complete with speeches from rising or current party stars. But this morning's kickoff "breakfast" for the Texas delegation was online via Zoom."I am coming to you from the spare bedroom in my home in the safe and secure community of El Paso, Texas," said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.She was one of several speakers who spoke to the delegation through video conference Monday morning in advance of the official start of the Democrats' 2020 national convention later in the evening.Delegates planned to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week. The city beat out Miami and Houston for the convention. Now, Democrats are at home or at work and online. They still get the speeches even if they have to make their coffee."Having (Joe) Biden and (Kamala) Harris on is going to make a heck of a difference for us in the House and win the Senate also," said U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, who hails from Texas' 28th Congressional District. "So I'm excited about that."Instead of getting on buses and heading to the convention hall after breakfast, delegates will log in and watch the evening's events. Viewers will have a dozen different options for watching it Monday through Thursday.Monday's theme is "We The People." Former first lady Michelle Obama and Biden's rival for the Democratic presidential ticket, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, are slated to speak. And there are appearances from former presidential candidate and congressman, Beto O'Rourke, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo."I was asked by some folks if I would participate in a panel discussion on how we move forward in policing and I think it's important to be at the table," Chief Acevedo told ABC13. "We need to invest in good policing, invest in innovative policing, and invest in constitutionally lawful policing.""We are not thinking about having these celebrations that we used to have," said Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa. He said everything this year is through the filter of the pandemic: the economy, healthcare, social justice."We are wanting to move forward in trying to find a solution to this pandemic that we have today," said Hinojosa, "and so that's all we're worried about. "The convention runs Monday through Thursday. It includes speeches from dozens of high profile Democrats, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and their wives, former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton was the nominee four years ago and lost to President Donald Trump.Vice presidential nominee Sen. Harris speaks Wednesday night. Presidential nominee, former vice president Biden, closes out the convention on Thursday night.