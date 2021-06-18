COVID Delta variant is here: What can families do to stay safe?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new coronavirus mutation known as the "Delta variant" of COVID-19 is already in Houston.Doctors said the good news right now is that it's not the primary strain. However, the CDC director did warn the more contagious virus could soon become the dominant strain across America.Eyewitness News spoke with pediatric infectious disease specialist with UTHealth and UT Physicians, Dr. Michael Chang, about the new variant. Chang shared his opinion on what parents should do if their child doesn't have access to the vaccine yet."Luckily in our region, the Delta variant is not the primary variant right now," said Chang. "For parents of kids who don't have access to vaccine yet, the best thing to do is keep on doing all the physical distancing, hand washing, hygiene, masks [and] all those things we've been doing for the last year and a half. That will still be the best way to keep our kids safe."