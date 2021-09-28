Migrants are gone from the Del Rio border, but how many are staying in the US?

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11053304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The border crossing is open, and thousands of Haitian migrants have left, but the crisis in Del Rio is just beginning. ABC13 reporter Pooja Lodhia and photojournalist Wes Sewell spent nearly a week in the border town, covering the humanitarian crisis and talking with the thousands of families hoping for a better life in America. Pooja and Wes are sharing their experience with anchor Art Rascon, and what they think comes next in this ongoing story.