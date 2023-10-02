Tomball homeowners fly 'Defund the HOA' flag after 'petty' notice

Tonight after MNF: Couple says they flew an Astros flag outside their home for years, but when they put a "Defund the HOA" flag outside, they were told it's not allowed.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Jennifer and Donald Sliva's son helps them take care of the yard throughout the year.

But this year, the Slivas said there was only so much their high school son could do to keep the yard looking green and trimmed after a recent landscaping project.

"The grass is not even there anymore," Jennifer Sliva said. "I can't help that it doesn't grow."

The couple said they're not the only home in their Tomball community that is struggling to keep their grass green this summer.

Still, over the last few months, they received notice after notice from ACMI, the management company hired by the Three Lakes East Community Association community where they live.

Those letters instructed the Slivas to "please sod the lawn where grass is dead or not growing."

"She would get a letter out of the mail (and say), 'Don, you're not going to like this.' (I said), 'What? Another letter from (the HOA)? ... 'Yep.' I was like, 'I'm fed up,'" Donald Sliva said.

The notices escalated to a "final notice before legal action" in May and again in June.

The Slivas shared a copy of those letters with 13 Investigates. They show ACMI charged the couple a $42.75 fine for their dead grass.

The couple said they grew increasingly annoyed about the notices when Donald Sliva came across a flag online that says, "Defund the HOA," and decided to hang it in their front yard.

The couple said they've lived in their neighborhood for more than 20 years, and every baseball season, they fly an Astros flag without any issues.

But, after the "Defund the HOA" flag went up, the Slivas said they received a violation notice on Aug. 23, instructing them to "please remove unsightly items from public view. Flags are not allowed."

Donald Sliva said he understands why the HOA can regulate flags during political season or during holidays, but said he doesn't understand this latest letter they received calling for all flags to be removed.

"I was putting it up to be a joke and to be funny," he said. "But now, you turn around and tell me I'm not allowed no flags at all."

The flag fight continues when 13 Investigates sees you for Eyewitness News after Monday Night Football. You'll hear what the couple found about flag rules, as well as what the HOA is saying - how they found the tongue-in-cheek messaging into the flag flap.

For updates on this story, follow Kevin Ozebek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)