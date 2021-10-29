Deer Park temporarily changes street names in support of Houston Astros

Houston Astros

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- We know there are very few Braves fans living in Houston, but you may be surprised to learn there are no Braves fans anywhere near Atlanta...Georgia, which is an intersection in Deer Park.

Atlanta, Georgia, is 793 miles from Houston, but the corner of Atlanta Street and Georgia Avenue is about a half-hour away from the ABC13 studios.

Can someone explain how this intersection ended up in Deer Park, Texas?

"Honestly I never thought about it until you just brought it up," said Astros fan Burke McClary.

McClary is no Braves fan, even though he lives in the shadow of Atlanta and Georgia in Deer Park.

In fact, the entire area is a hotbed of Astros fans.

We asked how many of McClary's neighbors are Braves fans.

"Not many. As matter of fact, I do not think you are going to find one on this street," McClary said. "I mean these are all die-hard Texans and die-hard Astros fans here."
Not far from the corner of Atlanta and Georgia, we met Peggy Register, who is NOT supporting the Braves.

"I would hate to say, 'What is going on there,'" Register said. "I have seen some signs put up."

In fact, after we brought this to McClary's attention he made some plans.

"I happen to know someone how knows the mayor real well," McClary said. "So, I am definitely going to bring it up."

After our story aired, the City of Deer Park took action.

The names of both streets have been changed to Altuve Avenue and Astros Boulevard, and will remain so until the World Series is over.

Let's face it, if the Braves have no fans on Atlanta and Georgia, then clearly the Astros are the better team.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
