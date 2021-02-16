Shell warns Deer Park facility shutdown will result in increased flaring

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Deer Park Shell facility is shut down due to weather conditions, and officials are alerting nearby residents that there will be increased flaring.Shell announced the facility closure Tuesday morning, assuring Deer Park residents that there is no threat to the surrounding community.Because of the closure, flaring is expected to increase in the near term at the facility, officials say.Shell says it will continue to power the regional grid with its cogeneration facilities.