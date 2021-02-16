shell

Shell warns Deer Park facility shutdown will result in increased flaring

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Deer Park Shell facility is shut down due to weather conditions, and officials are alerting nearby residents that there will be increased flaring.

Shell announced the facility closure Tuesday morning, assuring Deer Park residents that there is no threat to the surrounding community.

Because of the closure, flaring is expected to increase in the near term at the facility, officials say.

Shell says it will continue to power the regional grid with its cogeneration facilities.

RELATED: Most Texas households without power won't be restored today, source estimates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdeer parkelectricwinter stormpower outageshellwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHELL
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Flare sparks concerns for east Harris County residents
Watch Shell Freedom Over Texas, help a cause right from your sofa
Roads near downtown closed for Shell Freedom Over Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News live streaming online
Mattress Mack opens Gallery Furniture as shelter during winter storm
10-15% of TX outages to be restored today, source estimates
Grandma and 3 children killed in Sugar Land house fire
Woman and child die of carbon monoxide poisoning in SW Houston
Tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
Tuesday morning could be the coldest Feb. temp in 122 years
Show More
Judge Hidalgo calls lit up downtown skyscrapers 'maddening'
Officials outraged as residents pass 24 hours without power
Why does Texas have its own power grid?
See which businesses are open
Gov. Abbott: Blame outages on power generators
More TOP STORIES News