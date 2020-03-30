community strong

Oliver the therapy dog brings his love online

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Debbie Benningfield, who was a forensic scientist with the Houston Police Department for 31 years, had started getting involved with therapy dogs before she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2014.

That tumor gave her a first-hand look at the powers of those four-legged friends.

"The dogs came and visited me," said Benningfield. "They have a way of calming you down that medicine can't do."

Once she recovered, Debbie started Angel Paws Pet Therapy Ministry with the help of Champion Forest Baptist Church. They visit schools, hospitals, churches and more.

At one point, Debbie had three Shetland Sheepdogs working as therapy pets, including Oliver. Two of those dogs have passed, but Oliver is still bringing smiles to people from all walks of life.

"Oliver just steals the show," says Debbie. "I'm affectionately known as Oliver's mom."

With so many local institutions closed, Oliver is having to adapt to no more visits to some of his favorite places. He's been doing a weekly story time with the principal of Klein ISD's Schultz Elementary.

"The students are so excited," says Debbie.

If you're interested in checking out this story time, they happen every Monday at 1pm on the Schultz Elementary Facebook page.
More TOP STORIES News