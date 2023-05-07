DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, a 19-year-old man from Navasota, Texas, went missing near Surfside Beach while swimming with friends, U.S. Coast Guard says.

Crews search for 19-year-old swimmer last seen near Surfside Beach on Friday, US Coast Guard says

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- The search continues for a 19-year-old who authorities say vanished while swimming near Surfside Beach on Friday.

DeAngelo Phillip Jackson reportedly went missing at about 6:30 p.m. when relatives say he and two high school friends went swimming along Blue Water Highway Beach.

According to the Surfside Police Department, Jackson went underwater and never resurfaced.

Officers warn that currents are powerful in the area.

Jackson is described as a Black man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, wearing black shorts with an orange stripe around the waistband and no shirt.

Texas EquuSearch shared the following image of Jackson.

Family told ABC13 Jackson graduated from Navasota High School and attends The University of Texas at Tyler.

The Coast Guard and state and local partner agencies are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.