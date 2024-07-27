Coast Guard rescues missing divers near Matagorda, Texas, after spending 36 hours afloat

The Coast Guard rescued an Oklahoma couple who went missing Wednesday while scuba diving near Matagorda, Texas.

The Coast Guard rescued an Oklahoma couple who went missing Wednesday while scuba diving near Matagorda, Texas.

The Coast Guard rescued an Oklahoma couple who went missing Wednesday while scuba diving near Matagorda, Texas.

The Coast Guard rescued an Oklahoma couple who went missing Wednesday while scuba diving near Matagorda, Texas.

MATAGORDA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard rescued a couple stranded at sea for 36 hours just 15 miles off the coast of Matagorda.

Officials said Nathan and Kim Maker from Oklahoma went missing during a scuba dive on Wednesday.

Another diver told KOCO-TV that while others made it back to the boat, the Makers started drifting and soon were swept away by rough waves.

Coast Guard crews reportedly searched more than 1,600 miles for the couple before a plane flying over the Gulf spotted them.

The couple was taken to a hospital with jellyfish stings and sunburns, but they are expected to be OK.

SEE ALSO: Coast Guard rescues 4 people from their overturned boat near Freeport, officials say

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.